Has John Cena ever defeated Roman Reigns?

John Cena is one of the greatest performers to ever step into a WWE ring. Cena is a 16-time world champion and has accomplished almost everything in WWE. From Shawn Michaels to The Rock, he has defeated many legendary wrestlers.

However, Roman Reigns is one such wrestler who has never lost to John Cena in a singles match. Cena may have defeated Reigns in various promos, but he hasn't pinned The Big Dog yet.

At SummerSlam 2021, John Cena will face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Cena may finally win his record-breaking 17th world title if he's able to defeat the Tribal Chief.

How many times has John Cena faced Roman Reigns in a match?

John Cena's gesture of respect towards Roman Reigns.

Reigns and Cena have battled each other multiple times. Their most memorable match together was at WWE No Mercy 2017. John Cena lost to Roman Reigns in a clean match.

This was a classic 'Passing the Torch' scene as Cena was the former face of the company, and Reigns was positioned as the top face at that time. Their promo leading up to this match was iconic.

"You blame me? That’s fine I blame you. I’m still here because YOU CAN’T DO YOUR JOB!" said John Cena to Roman Reigns on August 28, 2017.

Apart from their match at No Mercy 2017, Cena and Reigns have faced each other two more times at live events. One of these matches took place at Madison Square Garden in 2017. Reigns emerged on top each time.

John Cena and Roman Reigns also faced each other in tag team matches when The Shield existed. They were also involved in a ladder match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank 2014 Pay-Per-View. This match was won by John Cena.

What do you think? Will John Cena break his losing streak against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam? Do drop in your opinions in the comments box!

