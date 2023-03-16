Has Logan Paul retired from boxing? The WWE Superstar confirms his status

WWE RAW Superstar Logan Paul’s boxing future was unknown until recently. The 27-year-old, who started his career in 2018, hasn't registered a win yet, but that may change soon. So far, his list of opponents includes popular YouTuber KSI and WBC Lightweight Champion Floyd Mayweather.

Last year, notable MMA star Dillon Danis heavily promoted a fight against Paul. Danis kept postponing the showdown until it was reported that the rivals decided to end matters inside the boxing ring on January 14, 2023. However, The Maverick suffered a knee injury during his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel last year. Logan Paul’s boxing return was eventually canceled.

The Maverick’s exhibition fight against Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather on June 6, 2021, in Florida remains his most recent dabble inside a boxing ring. However, it might not be his last. During a recent interview, Logan Paul’s boxing return became a topic of discussion which eventually led to the WWE Superstar claiming that he will fight again this year.

Although Logan Paul hasn’t won a fight, he survived eight rounds against Floyd Mayweather. He managed to land 28 shots on the boxing G.O.A.T although Floyd dominated the match and it ended in a draw. The Maverick was supposedly retired after the showdown, but he has since been demanding more fights.

Logan made his wrestling debut at WrestleMania last year, where he teamed with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios. He has established himself as a high-flyer, capable of pulling risky stunts perfectly. Several legends and current superstars have widely praised his dedication to pro wrestling.

Logan Paul will fight Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 39

Since The YouTuber’s wrestling debut, WWE has faced a lot of criticism for portraying the star as a babyface. Logan is a heat magnet due to his controversial history as well as his arrogant demeanor. It was not until the Elimination Chamber in February that Triple H decided to turn him heel.

Paul eliminated Seth Rollins during the Men's Royal Rumble Match and then cost him the United States Championship at the Elimination Chamber. The Visionary then challenged him to a bout at 'Mania which was duly accepted.

Logan Paul is dominating the budding rivalry on RAW. Besides ruining Seth’s ambitions for the gold, he even knocked out the former World Champion this Monday. All it took was a punch.

The Maverick initially demanded a fight against John Cena at 'Mania, but WWE decided to go with Austin Theory as the Hollywood star’s opponent. That match has been in the works since mid-2022.

