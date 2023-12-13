Has Rhea Ripley lost faith in Dominik Mysterio? Exploring potential clue

All may not be well for Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and The Judgment Day. There have been a lot of questions regarding the WWE faction and the inner turmoil, but further tension and issues may have been proven recently.

Specifically, this relates to WWE NXT Deadline 2023. Dominik Mysterio, the-then NXT North American Champion, defended his prize against Dragon Lee. Rhea Ripley wasn't in his corner, nor were any other members of The Judgment Day. In the end, Dirty Dom lost his gold.

While one loss shouldn't be a major cause for concern, it has been the aftermath that may point to issues between Mami and Mysterio. As of now, there has been no indication that Rhea is helping Dominik get his title back. That could be a major sign of things being rocky between them.

Dominik lost his coveted WWE NXT North American Championship once before. Upon doing so, Rhea Ripley made sure that her Latino Heat got an immediate rematch on NXT and even helped Dirty Dom defeat Trick Williams to regain the prize.

This time, there has been no real mention of it. Rhea doesn't seem to be focused on Dominik losing his title and may very well be fed up with young Mysterio not carrying his own weight. Could this spell the end of Dirty Dom in The Judgment Day?

Rhea Ripley wrestled Maxxine Dupri on WWE RAW and has a new match coming soon

Another potential reason why Rhea Ripley wasn't focused on helping her Latino Heat comes down to the fact that she has her own concerns.

During the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, The Eradicator of The Judgment Day had a rare singles match on television. She took on the young upstar and rookie Maxxine Dupri. Unfortunately, the Alpha Academy member lost very quickly and The Women's World Champion picked up an easy win.

That wasn't the end of things, however. Diamond Mine's Ivy Nile, who has struck up a friendship with Maxxine, stared down the powerful Ripley post-match. This will inevitably lead to the two squaring off in the future.

It remains remains to be seen if the eventual bout between Rhea and Ivy will be for the coveted Women's World Championship or not. Regardless, a match between the two could be quite entertaining. If nothing else, it will be fresh, as they the two stars have not locked horns with each other on RAW.

