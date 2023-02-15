Has Roman Reigns been married before being with his wife Galina Becker? The Tribal Chief's love life explored

Roman Reigns and his wife Galina Becker have been married for eight years and have known each other longer. However, some might still wonder if the WWE star was already married in the past.

For those wondering, Roman Reigns was never married prior to Galina Becker in December 2014. The couple first met while in college at the Georgia Institute of Technology. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was part of the college's football team while Becker excelled at track and field.

Roman and his wife Galina had their first date in 2005 on Valentine's Day. Due to their similar interest in sports, it's no wonder why the couple instantly clicked. As revealed by The Tribal Chief, they were inseparable just after their first meeting.

"When we first met, we were just having fun, and we were kind of like glued to each other and just not having a care in the world or [worrying] about anyone but us," Roman Reigns said.

Roman Reigns and Galina Becker got engaged in 2012 and married two years later in the Bahamas. They have five kids together. Their eldest, Joelle, was born in 2008. She was followed by twin boys in 2016. In 2020, the family welcomed another pair of twin boys.

What is Roman Reigns' secret to a happy marriage with his wife Galina Becker?

The couple remained strong despite Reigns' busy schedule as a WWE Superstar and Galina's role as a mother to five kids. From the looks of it, the former has a simple rule to abide by.

In 2016, while on Unfiltered with Renee Young, the SmackDown star revealed that there is no secret to a happy marriage. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion went on to explain that both parties just have to be understanding of each other. He even cited a previous experience in the Canadian Football League.

"There is no secret. It's hard work. You have to know how to give and take, and that's the toughest part that I deal with now is being there. And we're good about that because I played football in the CFL."

It's good to see that Roman Reigns and Galina Becker's marriage remains strong after all these years. The Tribal Chief may be an intimidating and strong character in WWE, but it goes to show that he has a softer character as a father and husband to his family.

