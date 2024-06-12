Has Roman Reigns revamped his look amidst WWE absence? Exploring his comeback plans with viral image on social media

Despite his absence from WWE, Roman Reigns remains a hot topic among fans eagerly anticipating the Tribal Chief's comeback. With superstars like AJ Styles and Randy Orton returning with revamped looks, many believe Reigns will also arrive with a more jacked appearance.

Amid this, an image recently went viral, showing the former Undisputed Champion in a gym. Fans claimed the image was new and praised the Head of the Table's jacked physique, further hyping Reigns' return. However, it has been revealed that this viral image is an old picture of the 39-year-old star from 2020.

This is evident as the same image was posted by several users on Twitter (now X) four years ago. One fan even claimed that the photo was taken before Reigns' return as the Tribal Chief at SummerSlam 2020. Back then, the former Undisputed Champion trained with Flex Lewis during the pandemic.

Thus, the viral image is clearly not Roman Reigns' latest look but an old picture, which is surely disappointing for many fans.

When is Roman Reigns expected to return?

As of now, there is no timeline for Roman Reigns' return to the Stamford-based promotion. Earlier, the Tribal Chief was advertised for the SmackDown go-home episode before SummerSlam 2024, but he was recently pulled from that appearance. This has sparked speculation that he might miss this year's Biggest Party of the Summer.

However, pulling Reigns from SmackDown could be a potential hint that the company is planning a surprise return for the Head of the Table. An unexpected arrival would create more buzz than a heavily advertised return.

Given this scenario, SummerSlam 2024 remains an ideal venue for the Bloodline leader's appearance. Considering recent developments in the Bloodline saga and the increasing threats to Paul Heyman from Solo Sikoa's faction, Reigns' return seems imminent.

Overall, SummerSlam 2024 could very well be the event where the WWE Universe witnesses the long-awaited return of the former Undisputed Champion. There is even an assumption that he might return as a babyface star, which would add a fresh dynamic to his character and storylines.

