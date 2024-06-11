Roman Reigns to miss an iconic WWE PLE for the first time since 2021? Exploring the chances 

Roman Reigns has been on a hiatus since losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. Fans have been chanting "We Want Roman!" but The Tribal Chief's return to the ring remains a mystery.

When Reigns took a hiatus from WWE after losing at The Show of Shows, he was advertised for the go-home episode of SmackDown before the SummerSlam 2024 Premium Live Event, indicating that he would be back in time for The Biggest Party of the Summer. Unfortunately for Roman fans, they might have to wait a little longer to see The Tribal Chief.

The new promotional graphic for the August 2, 2024, episode of Friday Night SmackDown does not showcase The Head of the Table anymore. The premium live event is scheduled for August 3, 2024. If Roman Reigns does not make his return to the blue brand's show, it is possible that he will not be a part of SummerSlam 2024. This will seemingly be the first time that Reigns won't be a part of the iconic PLE since 2021.

Roman Reigns is not advertised for the go-home episode of SmackDown before SummerSlam 2024 anymore. [Image source: wwe.com]

In 2021, Roman Reigns defeated John Cena to retain the WWE Universal Championship. In 2022, he defeated Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Last year, The Head of the Table defeated Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat Match to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

This year, Cody Rhodes is expected to enter the SummerSlam Premium Live Event as the Undisputed WWE Champion. As of now, Rhodes does not have a challenger, and he is expected to reignite his feud with The Rock with his coveted title on the line. This match will seemingly be held no sooner than WrestleMania 41.

There is a possibility that Reigns can return at the event itself. However, that would mean he will return as a babyface to save someone from the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline and start his feud with The Enforcer for "The Head of the Table."

Paul Heyman made an announcement about Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

When Solo Sikoa took over The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, fans were skeptical about whether or not Roman Reigns approved it. The Enforcer claimed that he did speak to Reigns and is taking over the leadership of the Samoan faction "by order of The Tribal Chief."

For a while, Paul Heyman tried to resist that idea but at this point, The Wiseman seems to be living in fear of what Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa are capable of doing. The trio has finally broken The Wiseman's resilience and forced the latter onto the same page as them.

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman announced that until Roman Reigns makes his return, Solo Sikoa would sit at "The Head of the Table." However, The Enforcer can change his course of action as time progresses.

Keeping all things aside, Heyman's announcement makes Sikoa's position much more official than it was previously.

