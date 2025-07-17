Has Roman Reigns switched brands following RAW return?

Roman Reigns is back! WWE Monday Night RAW was a big show this week. The program featured a highly touted bout between Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, plus a 40+ minute Gauntlet Match that main evented the show.

Ad

CM Punk ultimately won the Gauntlet Match. The bout also featured Bron Breakker, Jey Uso, LA Knight, and Penta. Once the contest was over, Roman Reigns made his shocking return. Now, WWE fans are wondering if The OTC has switched brands, and the answer is seemingly yes.

Technically, Roman is still listed on the SmackDown roster page; however, it is outdated. For example, Shane McMahon, who is not under contract with WWE, is also on the company's roster page as a current superstar. The idea that Reigns has switched brands is instead primarily based on recent advertising.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

The OTC is scheduled to appear on upcoming editions of RAW ahead of SummerSlam. This is seemingly to build up to a major match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Additionally, Roman's only non-PLE televised match in 2025 so far also took place on the red brand. Those things, combined with the fact that Reigns is feuding with a WWE RAW faction, make it quite clear that The OTC could have officially switched brands.

Ad

Roman Reigns could compete in one of two different matches at WWE SummerSlam

As for what Roman Reigns will do at the upcoming premium live event, for now, that's a mystery. WWE is yet to announce an official match for The Tribal Chief at the two-night edition of SummerSlam.

With that being said, fans are expecting one of two possible bouts to take place. The first is a singles clash against Bron Breakker. For many WWE fans, Breakker vs. Roman Reigns is a dream match, and it was set up on RAW after WrestleMania 41 when Bron destroyed The OTC.

Ad

With that being said, the bout could also include two other participants. There is a belief among some fans that Roman will team up with Jey Uso to battle Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match at SummerSlam.

Expand Tweet

The tag team match is being considered by many as a possibility due to Jey Uso feuding with Bronson. Auszilla and Bron are part of a stable, led by Seth Rollins, that has been targeting Jey. Given that Roman and Uso are cousins and members of The O.G. Bloodline, it is possible that they could unite at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE