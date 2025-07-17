Has Roman Reigns switched brands following RAW return?

Roman Reigns is back! WWE Monday Night RAW was a big show this week. The program featured a highly touted bout between Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, plus a 40+ minute Gauntlet Match that main evented the show.
CM Punk ultimately won the Gauntlet Match. The bout also featured Bron Breakker, Jey Uso, LA Knight, and Penta. Once the contest was over, Roman Reigns made his shocking return. Now, WWE fans are wondering if The OTC has switched brands, and the answer is seemingly yes.
Technically, Roman is still listed on the SmackDown roster page; however, it is outdated. For example, Shane McMahon, who is not under contract with WWE, is also on the company's roster page as a current superstar. The idea that Reigns has switched brands is instead primarily based on recent advertising.
These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏
The OTC is scheduled to appear on upcoming editions of RAW ahead of SummerSlam. This is seemingly to build up to a major match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.
Additionally, Roman's only non-PLE televised match in 2025 so far also took place on the red brand. Those things, combined with the fact that Reigns is feuding with a WWE RAW faction, make it quite clear that The OTC could have officially switched brands.
Roman Reigns could compete in one of two different matches at WWE SummerSlam
As for what Roman Reigns will do at the upcoming premium live event, for now, that's a mystery. WWE is yet to announce an official match for The Tribal Chief at the two-night edition of SummerSlam.
With that being said, fans are expecting one of two possible bouts to take place. The first is a singles clash against Bron Breakker. For many WWE fans, Breakker vs. Roman Reigns is a dream match, and it was set up on RAW after WrestleMania 41 when Bron destroyed The OTC.
With that being said, the bout could also include two other participants. There is a belief among some fans that Roman will team up with Jey Uso to battle Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match at SummerSlam.
The tag team match is being considered by many as a possibility due to Jey Uso feuding with Bronson. Auszilla and Bron are part of a stable, led by Seth Rollins, that has been targeting Jey. Given that Roman and Uso are cousins and members of The O.G. Bloodline, it is possible that they could unite at The Biggest Party of the Summer.
Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE