Has Ronda Rousey lost some of her appeal?

The WWE Universe exploded in 2018 when Ronda Rousey came in to the promotion like a bolt of lightning.

There had been months of speculation that the former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion would be making her debut with World Wrestling Entertainment. There was a national media buzz surrounding the entire story, especially from outlets like ESPN and FS1. Not just because of Ronda Rousey's reputation as a fighter, but because she was also a legitimate celebrity and household name. Having appeared in advertisements, TV shows and movies, Rousey had star power that few performers in WWE possess.

That's why her initial appearances with the promotion were so powerful. Even on a night when the rest of the show was down, a simple appearance by Rowdy Ronda was enough to hold your attention.

Ronda, of course, would go on to have a magical run, capturing the RAW Women's Championship and main eventing WrestleMania with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Rousey would take an extended hiatus from wrestling, during which time she took some shots at not only the fans, but the wrestling business in general. It not only angered the audience, but some of the women in the WWE locker room, as well.

Ronda Rousey made her return at the Royal Rumble, and while she got a nice reaction, it just wasn't the same this time around

It appears Rousey will be around through next year's WrestleMania in Los Angeles if reports surrounding her contract status are accurate. Her first target is Flair, who she will battle for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

But this go-around for Ronda Rousey has been a lot different than the first one. 'The Baddest Woman on the Planet' still gets good reactions when her music plays, but after that, it's as if the audience has lost interest.

Perhaps it's because Rousey said all the things she did on social media, or maybe the fans are just jaded. They've seen Rousey already, so the novelty has worn off a bit. Whatever it is, it just seems different for Rousey in round 2 of her WWE career.

Her first appearance returning to RAW was incredibly flat, and she appeared like she didn't even want to be there. The following Friday on SmackDown was better, but still didn't match the type of crowd interaction she had before. She may gain momentum as we head travel the road to WrestleMania, but for now she's coming off not like a mega star, but just another name on the card. For now, the crowd is still cheering Rousey, just not as loudly as they used to.

