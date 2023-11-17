Has Seth Rollins been dethroned as the new 'workhorse champion'? Unexpected superstar steals the spotlight 

When compared to Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins has been known to be an absolute workhorse when it comes to doing matches week after week. Since becoming the World Heavyweight Champion, he has defended his title on multiple occasions, thus earning the title of ‘workhorse champion.’

This moniker is indeed a good one to have. However, a RAW Superstar might have stolen this title from The Visionary. The star in question is Dominik Mysterio. Currently, in WWE, it would be safe to say that Dom is the workhorse champion due to the insane amount of matches he has had this year.

While Cody Rhodes holds the record for the most number of matches this year at 93, Dominik Mysterio isn't too far away with 89 matches. Also, the amount of times Dom has competed this year is slightly more impressive because he is the reigning NXT North American Champion.

Wrestling on so many occasions, despite holding the belt, is never easy. Hence, it's safe to say Dominik Mysterio has earned himself the title of being a workhorse champion.

It will be interesting to see if Seth Rollins can make a comeback and beat The Judgment Day member for this title.

Kevin Nash compared Seth Rollins to a WWE Legend

Many fans have enjoyed Seth Rollins’ current gimmick in WWE. As per his current gimmick, he often has fancy choices regarding his wardrobe and connects with fans through his promos. This has led to Kevin Nash comparing Rollins with Macho Man Randy Savage.

At the height of his career, Randy Savage was also known for his dressing sense and skills on the mic. During an appearance on Kliq This, Kevin Nash revealed he wasn't a fan of Seth Rollins' gimmick at first.

However, he later realized how similar it was to Savage. Nash said:

“I didn’t like the Seth ‘Freakin’ character for quite a while. But then I just realized, in the last maybe two months, that he’s kind of like the modern-day Macho. He has that kind of, the glasses and the…he’s just got kind of a Macho Man vibe. If you were to modernize Macho Man, it’d kind of be Seth. Plus, he can work his f**king a** off. He’s really f**king good.”

This statement by Kevin Nash will serve as a compliment to Seth Rollins. While the latter's current gimmick has drawn slight criticisms from a specific section of fans, Rollins has everything it takes to keep the momentum going and convert his doubters into fans.

