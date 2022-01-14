Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch was a pioneer of her generation and made a name for herself during WWE's Attitude Era.

The valet who managed teams such as The Godwins and Legion of Doom to success, became a huge hit with fans all around the world. According to AOL, she became the most downloaded woman on the internet in 1996.

Her time with WWE came to an end in 1998 due to reported backstage issues. However, she immediately resurfaced at Paul Heyman's ECW and signed with World Championship Wrestling for a short stint in 2000.

Sunny resurfaced on the 15th Anniversary of WWE RAW in 2007. The former manager also competed at WrestleMania 25 in the 25-Woman Battle Royal to be crowned the first-ever Miss WrestleMania.

In recent times, Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch has been dealing with her own personal demons which sadly plagued her throughout her career. Whilst modern day fans may only see these headlines about her personal life, the impact she had on the industry will never be forgotten.

So has Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame?

Sunny was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. The entire women's locker room made the induction in Atlanta, Georgia to show their appreciation and support of the superstar.

In 2013, Sunny spoke about how her induction into the WWE Hall of Fame came about:

"When I got the phone call I had no idea what was going on," said Sunny. "Johnny Ace called; I thought it was really odd that he would call me during the show. he asked me to turn on RAW; they were announcing Shawn’s induction into the Hall of Fame. He then told me that (...) they wanted me to be the second inductee. I cried for about 3 minutes. It was January 10, 2011 that I was told I was going to be inducted."

Did Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch ever win the WWE Women's Championship?

As much as Sunny was a great valet in WWE, she never competed in the ring for the company. This meant that she never had the opportunity to win the Women's Championship.

Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch did however compete in the ring outside the promotion. In 1994, she wrestled in Smoky Mountain Wrestling.

Her time with ECW and WCW saw her compete sporadically, usually in tag team contests.

