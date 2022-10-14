Has The Undertaker ever beaten Brock Lesnar in WWE?

Brock Lesnar is known for breaking The Undertaker's legendary WrestleMania streak in WWE. It was a historical moment that left the audience gathered at the Superdome in utter disbelief. Nevertheless, The Phenom had plans to avenge his loss soon after.

WWE was hugely successful in portraying Lesnar as a monstrous heel. He garnered much heat after his victory against The Undertaker in what was believed to be "the most shocking result in WWE history." The entire Lesnar-Taker saga started that day as three F5's sent The Deadman packing, and he even suffered a legit concussion.

Brock Lesnar later dominated the company's top babyface John Cena at SummerSlam to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Subsequently, he feuded with Roman Reigns before Seth Rollins snatched the title via a cash-in at WrestleMania 31.

WWE wanted to protect its new champion, who had become a loyal soldier of The Authority. Thus, the creative needed big plans for Lesnar heading into SummerSlam 2015. The company eventually reverted to The Undertaker as his reason for returning stemmed from the desire to avenge his shocking WrestleMania loss.

The two gladiators faced off in front of a packed audience at the Barclays Center in New York. After multiple twists and turns in the 17-minute match, The Undertaker came out victorious in controversial fashion.

The timekeeper rang the bell as 'Taker allegedly submitted to Brock's Kimura Lock. However, the referee didn't see the tap, so The Phenom capitalized on a distracted Lesnar and trapped him in Hell's Gate until he passed out. It was a solid idea, as neither of the superstars was made to look weak walking out of the event.

Both superstars had a rematch at Hell in a Cell in which Lesnar delivered a low blow to 'Taker before executing an F5 to secure the victory. The bout was later voted "Match of the Year" during the 2015 Slammy Awards.

The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar had a confrontation in 2010 before their WWE rivalry

The seeds for a rivalry between The Deadman and The Beast Incarnate were seemingly sown in 2010. At the UFC 121 event, Mark Calaway had a brief exchange with Lesnar after the latter's fight against Cain Velasquez.

The Undertaker was there to "pick a fight," as revealed in an interview with ESPN's Ariel Halwani.

"I was there to pick a fight. Yeah, I was sent there personally to pick a fight. I was unaware that [UFC President Dana White] had no clue what was going to happen, which I felt horrible about after the fact,"said The Undertaker. "I thought there had been some kind of discussion between him and [WWE CEO Vince McMahon], but at that time Brock was so hot in the MMA world."

The former WWE Champion further detailed his interaction with Lesnar:

"So obviously, you know what? Why not try it? There was no personal animosity, really, but it was basically me saying, 'All right, you left our world. I'm going to come into your world, and I'm gonna call you out,' and you know, that was it. And obviously, it was a huge media storm, and it's all [Helwani's] fault." (H/T BleacherReport)

Brock Lesnar lost to Cain Velasquez via knockout at that event. However, he did return to WWE to end The Phenom's WrestleMania streak. The Beast Incarnate is currently embroiled in a rivalry with Bobby Lashley after his recent return on RAW.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes