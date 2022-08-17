On this day in WWE history- The Beast Incarnate squashes The Face that runs the place

On August 17, 2014, The WWE Universe witnessed the unthinkable, Brock Lesnar demolished and obliterated John Cena in a sixteen-minute squash match to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. It was one of the most shocking defeats in SummerSlam history.

The main event of SummerSlam 2014 marked the genesis of Suplex City and set the foundation for what has now become a typical Brock Lesnar match. The Beast Incarnate executed sixteen German Suplexes and two F5s, the second of which earned him a three-count.

Whenever John Cena tried to muster up some offense, he was cut off almost immediately by Lesnar. WWE fans at the Staples Center were amazed as they had never witnessed such destruction of the sixteen-time world champion, who was at the mercy of the Beast.

Lesnar's victory had significant long-term repercussions for WWE. First, it established him as the ultimate top dog. Within four months, the Conqueror had conquered two of professional wrestling's biggest stars - The Undertaker and John Cena. "The One in 21 and 1" became the guy to beat: Roman Reigns was being groomed for a monster push, and the Beast Incarnate was set to be his stepping stone.

Second, the dominating defeat damaged the aura and seeming "invincibility" of the Leader of the Cenation. After his humiliating loss to Lesnar, Big Match John looked and never recovered. Over the next few years, several other stars defeated the Champ clean in the ring.

Kevin Owens defeated him in his debut match at Elimination Chamber 2015. Alberto Del Rio returned to topple the multi-time US Champion at Hell in a Cell 2015. The Phenomenal AJ Styles cleanly defeated the Face That Runs the Place at SummerSlam 2016. It had become evident that Cena was no longer the top-most priority in WWE, for he was putting over younger talent.

John Cena has transitioned into a part-time role in WWE

Since August 2014, a lot has changed. John Cena has become a part-timer who makes much fewer scheduled appearances on television. This change occurred when Cena's Hollywood career took off and he became a successful actor.

Furthermore, the sixteen-time World Champion is no longer a spring chicken. At 45 years old, combined with a busy filming schedule, his WWE career is winding down. The Leader of the Cenation is unsure when he will compete next or if he'll ever win that record-setting seventeenth World Championship. He last appeared on the June 27th edition of RAW to celebrate his 20th anniversary. Despite a hot rumor mill, Cena did not show up at Money in the Bank or SummerSlam 2022.

Brock Lesnar recently lost to Roman Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam 2022

Brock Lesnar, on the other hand, is still a significant player in storylines today. The Beast Incarnate recently came up short in a hellacious Last Man Standing Match against Roman Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam 2022. A few months before the Nashville show, he lost his WWE Title to the Tribal Chief in a Championship Unification Match on WrestleMania Sunday.

Since his crushing loss to Reigns, the Conqueror has not been seen on television. It remains unclear when he will return to take more superstars to Suplex City. He may be scheduled for a few appearances in 2023, but a surprise comeback before shouldn't be ruled out. One thing is for sure, fans have not seen the last of Brock Lesnar.

