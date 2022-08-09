John Cena addresses if he can become the first person to achieve untouched WWE record 

John Cena recently gave his thoughts on whether or not he will be the first-ever WWE Superstar to become the 17-time World Champion.

Alongside Ric Flair, Cena is one of two people in the history of pro wrestling to have won 16 World titles as a professional wrestler.

Appearing at Wales Comic Con, the leader of Cenation spoke about his chances in capturing a 17th title.

"I know I’m not done in the ring. But I am realistic with where I’m at in my life. I’m 45 and I can tell you from being a 16-time champion, it is very tough to win. The top of that mountain is a young man’s game. So I’m not done in the ring. But I’m not certain that that’s in the cards. We’ll see." H/T EWrestling News

Cena's most recent world title win came at the 2017 Royal Rumble after he defeated AJ Styles for the WWE Championship in a classic match.

WWE Hall of Famer wants John Cena to win his 17th title

Despite the fact that the 45 year old star makes fewer WWE appearances, there are many who still want to see him capture another world title.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, JBL stated that he would like to see his old rival break the untouched record.

"I hope he wins the 17th, I want him to win the 17th. You know no offense to the Nature Boy out there but to me it's about Cena, people like to see records broke and he's the right guy to do it. He's one of the most respectful guys and like I said earlier he's the best representative of this business, he embodies everything good about this business and I really want to see him I hope i'm in the arena, win that 17th championship." H/T Sportskeeda

John Cena's last appearance in the ring came on June 27th 2022 as WWE honored him on the 20th anniversary of his debut for the company.

Do you think John Cena will become a 17-time World Champion? Let us know in the comment section below.

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA