"I want him to win the 17th" - WWE Legend wants John Cena to break long-standing record

It's safe to say that John Cena has accomplished a lot in his tenure in WWE and has become one of the most recognizable superstars in the world. His countless contributions to the leading sports entertainment company have been legendary and he has transcended into mainstream culture now.

We've seen the Leader of Cenation win the top World Champion title for sixteen times in his career and have gone on to headline multiple WrestleManias as well. He is currently tied with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair for the highest world title win and WWE Legend JBL thinks that Cena should be the one to break it once and for all.

The WWE Hall of Famer made an appearance over on WWE's The Bump and spoke quite highly of Cena and hopes to see him break one last record.

"I hope he wins the 17th, I want him to win the 17th. You know no offense to the Nature Boy out there but to me it's about Cena, people like to see records broke and he's the right guy to do it. He's one of the most respectful guys and like I said earlier he's the best representative of this business, he embodies everything good about this business and I really want to see him I hope i'm in the arena, win that 17th championship" JBL said.

With John Cena announcing that he still has one more run left in him for WWE on his return to RAW, it's going to be interesting to see if he goes on to win the world title for a 17th time and finally break the long-standing record.

John Cena could first go after Theory's WWE United States Championship

John Cena's long-awaited return on RAW had the crowd and the locker room in a rave over the sixteen-time World Champion. We saw Cena interact with many superstars backstage, including The Street Profits, Seth Rollins, and one particular youngster Theory.

Both John Cena and Theory have been trading words over on social media, with the latter taunting the Cenation Leader from time to time. We finally saw them come face to face with each other as the 24-year-old Champion told Cena they should be celebrating him instead.

After insulting the WWE Legend, the current United States Champion took out his phone for a selfie but got shut down as Cena walked out on him. It seems the stage has been set for a feud to culminate down the line between the two.

Please credit WWE's The Bump with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

We got a DX member to talk about one of their most memorable segments. Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far