Has The Undertaker returned for good to WWE? What we know so far

The Undertaker treated WWE fans to a massive surprise when he appeared on NXT this week. This week's edition of the white & gold brand was special for many reasons. While the show was set to clash with AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday, WWE left no stone unturned in bringing about their best talents on NXT to go head-to-head with Tony Khan-led promotion in a massive ratings war.

Along with The Undertaker, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and LA Knight were other prominent names who were present on the show. While the superstars except The Undertaker will continue appearing on WWE programming, many fans are wondering if The Phenom has returned for good.

The answer to such a question would be no. The legendary wrestler is not expected to return to WWE on a full-time basis. But, given the stature he has earned during the course of his career, Undertaker could be seen making several such appearances for the Stamford-based promotion.

During his appearance on NXT this week, The Undertaker was seen confronting Bron Breakker. While Breakker tried to disrespect the legendary figure, The Phenom did not take the insult and proceeded to punch and later execute a Chokeslam to Breakker, which definitely delighted WWE fans. Given his appearance this week was revered by fans, it will be interesting to see when he appears next.

AEW Superstar Adam Copeland spoke about The Undertaker's influence on him

After Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge in WWE, wrestled his last match against Sheamus at the age of 49, his future in wrestling seemed bleak. While there were rumors of an AEW debut, speculations about a possible retirement from wrestling did the rounds as well. However, Copeland eventually chose to move to AEW.

Recently, during a chat with Sports Illustrated, Copeland revealed how Undertaker influenced him in deciding to continue with wrestling. Speaking about his desire to test himself against younger superstars, Copeland said:

"'There is a reason The Undertaker lasted as long as he did,' Copeland said. 'He thrived on challenges and challenged himself to recreate his character and to see if he could hang with those new talents. For me, it's really significant to have a blank canvas at this point in my career.'"

Copeland's desire to test himself against younger superstars came true on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. In the main event of the show, Copeland made his in-ring debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion and secured a victory over Luchasaurus. It will be interesting to see what Adam Copeland can achieve in his career with AEW.

Are you excited to see Adam Copeland perform in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!