Chris Jericho & The WWE Situation

Sanjay Dutta FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.06K // 13 Sep 2018, 19:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Y2J never fails to surprise fans with his shock appearances

Chris Jericho is one of the best things in the world of professional wrestling. The superstar recently shocked the entire wrestling world by making an appearance at 'ALL IN', attacking Kenny Omega while dressed as Omega's opponent that night, Pentagon Jr. That Y2J is the king of surprises and unexpected returns is not a secret anymore, but Jericho appearing at ALL IN genuinely shocked fans all around the world.

This is due to Jericho's almost two-decade association with Vince McMahon & the WWE. His loyalty to Vince and his Company made Jericho openly state in multiple interviews that he isn't interested in working at a wrestling event in America as it will be a slap on the face of Vincy Mac.

But something has drastically changed over the past few months and rumors of a strained relationship between the WWE and Y2J has meant that the Fozzy frontman has said in a recent interview on Busted Open Radio that he isn't averse to the idea of working a match at the ROH and New Japan's G1 SuperCard next year during WrestleMania.

Jericho also said that he was really enjoying working on the indies as it provided him the creative freedom which he wasn't afforded in the WWE. The Ayatollah of Rock 'n' Rolla went as far to say that it was fun not working for Vince McMahon right now.

"If there's a match that's presented to me that's interesting and if I'm free...why not? I'm really kind of enjoying this free agency." @IAmJericho talks to @davidlagreca1 & @bullyray5150 on if we could see him at the @ringofhonor & @njpwglobal #G1Supercard at @TheGarden pic.twitter.com/zII42X8p2W — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) September 12, 2018

Jericho has also been heavily linked with a move to Impact Wrestling which is being run by his close friends, Don Callis, and Scott D' Amore. A recent episode saw fans chanting "we want Jericho" with the commentary mentioning the reigning IWGP Intercontinental Champion multiple times during the show.

Jericho is now all set for his 'Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager At Sea' cruise which is set to sail ship on October. The cruise has been something that Jericho has been working for the past few years.

Jericho initially approached the WWE with this idea with him wanting NXT Superstars to compete at this cruise. But the company declined it and Jericho got ROH, Impact and New Japan on onboard for his cruise.

While this might seem a small detail, the recent turns of events that made us suspect that the WWE refusing to collaborate with Jericho on his cruise might have been the catalyst for the Canadian Superstar to step out of the WWE and test new waters, which he has excelled in

The WWE's ego might just have cost them one of the biggest attractions in the wrestling business today. Jericho's cruise is one of the most talked-about events of the year and will feature some of the biggest names in the independent Wrestling.

Jericho's stature and popularity have grown ever since he left the WWE and the company has no one but themselves to blame for the situation.

While Jericho can most certainly return to the WWE in the future, the possibility of that happening seems quite bleak at the moment. With Jericho being content with his current schedule, it will be a quite a task for the company to lure the GOAT back into the wind and grind of the WWE.