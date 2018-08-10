WWE Rumor Mill: Huge update on Chris Jericho possibly wrestling for Impact Wrestling, stance towards WWE

WWE legend Chris Jericho could possibly work for Impact Wrestling in the near future

What’s the story?

As reported on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Chris Jericho could possibly wrestle for Impact Wrestling in the future.

Apparently, the huge change of stance on part of Jericho has now set the professional wrestling community abuzz with speculation as to what may have led to the change in Y2J’s standing with WWE. Besides, additional details on the same have also been revealed.

In case you didn’t know…

Chris Jericho has competed in the sport of professional wrestling since 1990.

Jericho has wrestled for several promotions such as WCW, ECW, WWE and NJPW to name a few; over the course of his legendary career.

While Jericho is presently a free agent in the pro-wrestling business—who sporadically performs for the WWE—he also currently holds the IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

The heart of the matter

The Observer reveals that Chris Jericho was indeed the person responsible for Impact Wrestling hiring Don Callis and according Scott D’Amore a prominent role in the company.

As is well-known in professional wrestling circles, Jericho is from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and utilized his contacts in the business so as to rope in fellow Canadian Callis, to help salvage Impact Wrestling.

In the latest edition of The Observer, veteran pro-wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer reported that Jericho “is destined” to work with Impact Wrestling.

Additionally, it was emphasized that Jericho’s longtime stance of not working for any pro-wrestling promotion other than WWE, while in the US, "isn't nearly as strong as it was months ago."

Furthermore, it was recently, that in response to a fan probing him as to whether he’d consider working with Impact Wrestling, Jericho reverted back in the affirmative—stating, “of course”.

What’s next?

Industry insiders note that Chris Jericho could possibly work for Impact Wrestling in the days to come.

A rather intriguing factor pointed out by several experts as regards Jericho potentially working for Impact Wrestling right now, is that Impact is currently regarded as a Canada-based promotion and not one which is based in the US.

Therefore, should Jericho work for Impact, he’d still be honoring his previous statements of not wanting to work for any promotion other than WWE in the US.

Nevertheless, whether or not Jericho does perform for Impact Wrestling, remains to be seen.

Y2J is the reigning IWGP Intercontinental Champion and is expected to defend his belt at an NJPW event sooner rather than later.

What are your thoughts on Chris Jericho working for Impact Wrestling and its possible butterfly effect on his standing with WWE? Sound off in the comments!