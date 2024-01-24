Has Triple H already found Kevin Patrick's replacement on SmackDown commentary? Potential return explored

WWE is experiencing multiple changes and unexpected turns under the regime of Triple H. The Game is currently holding the position of Chief Content Officer and many fans believe that he is trying his best effort to produce quality content for the WWE Universe.

However, recently the WWE SmackDown commentary team saw a major change as Kevin Patrick is reportedly out as the lead announcer of the team. Amid this, recent actions of Triple H seem to be an indication that The King of the Kings might have already found Pat McAfee as the potential replacement for Kevin Patrick.

This potential assumption stems from the recent tweet of the Chief Content Officer where he reacted to Pat congratulating WWE & Netflix on their impressive deal. However, in response, Triple H mockingly replied to the 36-year-old star, stating that he was also part of the Stamford-based promotion and he couldn't get away the same now.

Despite, The Game confirming that Pat McAfee is still part of the company, the likelihood of Pat making a return as a full-time WWE SmackDown commentator seems unlikely due to his other commitments.

For those who might not know, after having a few appearances and matches in WWE NXT, McAfee joined the commentary team of the blue brand on April 16, 2021. Since his joining, the pair of Pat and Michael Cole had impressed fans a lot, giving many unforgettable moments.

However, due to College Gameday and other commitments, the 36-year-old star left the role of full-timer in the Stamford-based promotion. It will be interesting to see how things will unfold in the upcoming weeks, and whether Pat McAfee will join the WWE SmackDown commentary team in place of Kevin Patrick.

Triple H's reaction to The Rock joining the Board of Directors of TKO

Just a few hours before, WWE witnessed two significant changes which included WWE RAW going to Netflix from January 2025 and The Rock joining TKO as a new member of the Board of Directors.

These announcements surely broke the internet and instantly become the talk of the town. Additionally, Triple H also gave his reaction, where he welcomed The People's Champion as a TKO member. The Game stated that:

"An incredibly exciting day for our business. @TKOGrp continues to grow bigger and better every day. Welcome to the team, @TheRock," Triple H stated.

It will be interesting to witness how the landscape of the company will be affected in the upcoming months after these massive changes.

