Has WWE canceled their plans for Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena?

WWE SummerSlam 2025, this past Sunday, saw Brock Lesnar's stunning return after a two-year hiatus from the company and attacked John Cena, confirming a potential bout between the two legendary stars next.However, the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown has raised serious doubts about the future of the rumored Cena-Lesnar feud as the Last Real Champion was challenged by Logan Paul to a bout at Clash in Paris 2025. The Last Real Champion accepted it, and WWE has now officially announced the bout at the international premium live event.Many are now wondering if the company has canceled their plans for Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena amid the backlash from the internet after The Beast's return. The answer is most likely no, and it appears the Stamford-based promotion is saving the showdown between Cena and Lesnar for a bigger stage later this year, probably at Crown Jewel: Perth.One pertinent point to be noted is, as Cena mentioned on the show last night, he has less than a dozen dates left in his Retirement Tour before he hangs up his boots. Hence, to hype this potential blockbuster bout, WWE might take a bit longer to build this at an appropriate grand stage.That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been officially confirmed yet.A fan met with an accident during Brock Lesnar's WWE returnThe Beast Incarnate's WWE return is now etched in the books as one of the best SummerSlam comebacks of all time. However, a video has been going viral that showcases a fan getting hit with a pyro flare during The Beast's entrance.The pyro hit the fan's chest, and he was heard saying it hurt. Things could have been worse if the flames had struck his face. Fortunately enough, it didn't. The video is now all over the internet, and fans are now talking about the safety of spectators at such shows and setups.With all the buzz and excitement attached to his name, it will be interesting to see what plans World Wrestling Entertainment has in store for this storyline featuring Brock Lesnar and John Cena in the coming weeks, which is surely the final chapter in their iconic, years-long rivalry.