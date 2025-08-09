Has WWE canceled their plans for Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena?

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 09, 2025 07:05 GMT
John Cena and Brock Lesnar! (Credits: WWE.Com)
John Cena and Brock Lesnar (Credits: WWE.com)

WWE SummerSlam 2025, this past Sunday, saw Brock Lesnar's stunning return after a two-year hiatus from the company and attacked John Cena, confirming a potential bout between the two legendary stars next.

Ad

However, the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown has raised serious doubts about the future of the rumored Cena-Lesnar feud as the Last Real Champion was challenged by Logan Paul to a bout at Clash in Paris 2025. The Last Real Champion accepted it, and WWE has now officially announced the bout at the international premium live event.

Many are now wondering if the company has canceled their plans for Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena amid the backlash from the internet after The Beast's return. The answer is most likely no, and it appears the Stamford-based promotion is saving the showdown between Cena and Lesnar for a bigger stage later this year, probably at Crown Jewel: Perth.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

One pertinent point to be noted is, as Cena mentioned on the show last night, he has less than a dozen dates left in his Retirement Tour before he hangs up his boots. Hence, to hype this potential blockbuster bout, WWE might take a bit longer to build this at an appropriate grand stage.

Ad

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

A fan met with an accident during Brock Lesnar's WWE return

The Beast Incarnate's WWE return is now etched in the books as one of the best SummerSlam comebacks of all time. However, a video has been going viral that showcases a fan getting hit with a pyro flare during The Beast's entrance.

Ad

The pyro hit the fan's chest, and he was heard saying it hurt. Things could have been worse if the flames had struck his face. Fortunately enough, it didn't. The video is now all over the internet, and fans are now talking about the safety of spectators at such shows and setups.

With all the buzz and excitement attached to his name, it will be interesting to see what plans World Wrestling Entertainment has in store for this storyline featuring Brock Lesnar and John Cena in the coming weeks, which is surely the final chapter in their iconic, years-long rivalry.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications