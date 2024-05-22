Has WWE derailed plans for Giulia's highly anticipated debut following recent events? 

Giulia's WWE debut is set to come in the second half of 2024 with a spot in NXT anticipated by many. The Japanese star appeared in the crowd at Stand & Deliver last month, indicating she was headed for the developmental brand. The 30-year-old unfortunately suffered a broken wrist at a Marigold Fields Forever event, leading to concerns over her potential arrival.

However, Corey Brennan of Fightful Select reported that WWE and NXT are hopeful Giulia will still be able to debut this summer. They've reportedly targeted an NXT Women's Championship match against Roxanne Perez at NXT Heatwave, which is scheduled to take place on July 7.

The one-time World of Stardom champion is expected to be the lead name of the next class of talent that reports to the promotion's Performance Center. WWE will not change her presentation supposedly as she was signed for 'who she is.'

Giulia's injury came in the main event of Marigold Fields Forever on Sunday (May 20). She teamed with Utami Hayashishita in a loss against Sareee and Bozilla. The match was marred by her wrist injury which was announced by Marigold the following day.

The London-born star is viewed as one of the most exciting talents Triple H has signed for the Stamford-based company since taking over creative. She will start in developmental under the watch of NXT's head booker Shawn Michaels.

The returning Cora Jade could jeopardize Giulia's potential WWE NXT Women's Championship match

Giulia looks set to challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship at Heatwave this July. However, she could have an obstacle in her way though as the champion's longtime rival, and former ally, Cora Jade intriguingly returned last week.

Cora Jade made an appearance at an NXT live event and called out Roxanne. The champion caught wind of her enemy's appearance and made a promise on X/Twitter:

"Lol, I heard.. See you in a few months (Cora Jade). I’ll keep it nice and warm for ya."

Cora Jade and Roxanne are good friends outside of the ring which could result in a feud or their reforming an alliance. This could be problematic for Giulia as she'd have to deal with a returning Mean Girl who's spent months sidelined with an ACL injury.

The 23-year-old suffered her ACL injury in January while challenging for the NXT Women's Championship. She's been on a long road to recovery but she's eyeing a return to the developmental brand with a usual heal time of six to nine months.

