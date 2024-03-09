Has WWE ever had a center ring sponsor before?

WWE kicked off 2024 in full effect, bringing in minute and massive changes to their weekly programs.

This week on SmackDown, Logan Paul addressed fans, highlighting his contributions and accolades. The United States Champion cheerfully talked about his viral moments and how his run is the stepping stone of many things to come. He revealed that his Prime drink had become the official center ring sponsor for all Premium Live Events.

WWE has been known for its partnerships and sponsorships for certain match types, but this is the first time it has had a brand logo on the mat. Since their merger with Endeavor last year to create TKO Holdings Group, moves like this have been anticipated. Typically, the UFC ring is stamped with sponsorship brand logos, and with the union of the two mega conglomerates, it was only a matter of time before the Triple H-led promotion adapted the same setup.

Other wrestling promotions like TNA Wrestling and NJPW were also known for their center-ring sponsorships. These provide companies a stable way to sustain revenue while maintaining a healthy relationship with advertising brands. With barely a few months into 2024, many more changes and additions are profound in WWE's foreseeable future.

Logan Paul's Prime business partner, KSI, tried to amp the WWE announcement

KSI (real name Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji) was initially Logan Paul's boxing rival. Over time, they gained a profound respect for each other's capabilities and soon joined forces to launch Prime Hydration in 2022.

When Logan Paul signed with WWE, KSI was spotted in his corner for most of his career-altering matches. Most notably, I was at WrestleMania 39 in a Prime drink mascot and accidentally attacked by the champion.

Following The Maverick's announcement on SmackDown, KSI appeared to hype and celebrate their new partnership. This was interrupted by Randy Orton's theme music echoing in the arena before he crawled out from behind the ring. Logan Paul managed to escape, leaving his clueless partner behind. KSI turned around only to be RKO'd by The Viper as the WWE champion looked on in horror.

Later, Kevin Owens joined Randy Orton in a tag team match against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. When celebrating their victory, Logan Paul attacked Owens and Orton from behind with brass knuckles. However, The Viper was able to pry it away from his hands before he could recreate what happened at Elimination Chamber.

