Has WWE fumbled with LA Knight's run so far? Fans are convinced history is repeating itself

LA Knight may be the most over superstar on the roster today. Knight gets massive crowd reactions every time he graces the ring. His merchandise sales are also a testament to his sky-high popularity.

However, despite The Megastar's roaring popularity, WWE is not fully capitalizing on his rising stock. With a diverse move-set and immaculate mic skills, Knight has enormous potential to become a massive superstar.

Fortunately, Xero News reported that Knight may be in line for a sizeable push following SummerSlam 2023. However, fans are not convinced because they believed WWE has already fumbled the veteran's main roster run.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral

Ya'll said the same thing for Bray Wyatt.

Ya'll said the same thing for Damien Sandow.

Ya'll said the same thing for Cesaro.

Ya'll said the same thing for Rusev Day.



Following his loss in the Fatal-Four Way match on SmackDown, LA Knight is out of the running for the US Title picture. Furthermore, he failed to win the Money in the Bank contract despite being the red-hot favorite.

Judging by his recent booking, fans' concerns regarding Knight's booking and eventual fate are justified. There have been numerous instances in recent memory where WWE dropped the ball with overwhelmingly popular stars.

A good example of this is Rusev's sky-rocketing popularity in late 2017 with his "Rusev Day" gimmick. The character caught on quickly with the fans; they were legitimately invested in him, and he received the loudest reactions despite being a heel.

However, lazy booking and a reluctance to commit to him as a top star led to the ultimate downfall of the former US Champion.

The 40-year-old SmackDown Superstar may suffer a similar fate. The only hope now is Triple H's control over creative, and Knight's popularity has forced a face turn.

SmackDown Superstar, LA Knight, is the early popular favorite to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Movement

The "Yeah" Movement is in full swing these days. LA Knight's strongest supporters seem to believe that their hero is destined to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner.

For evidence, they point toward Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre. Nakamura was insanely popular upon his main roster call-up in April 2017. Fans wanted him to win the MITB briefcase, but WWE delayed his big moment till Royal Rumble 2018. A similar trajectory could be traced in McIntyre's path to the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36.

It may be too soon to predict, but this hunch may prove to become a reality, especially if The "Yeah" Movement continues to grow.

