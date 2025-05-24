Has WWE leaked SummerSlam 2025 opponent for John Cena; It's not Cody Rhodes? Exploring the hint

John Cena has been riding a massive wave of success since he captured his 17th WWE World Title, by defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The last real champion is set to compete in a non-title bout against R-Truth at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025. However, it appears WWE may have leaked Cena’s SummerSlam 2025 opponent.

In the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis made several announcements backstage, during which a mural in the background behind Aldis featured John Cena with the Undisputed WWE Title, while LA Knight seemed to be trying to put his hands on him. The tease has subtly confirmed Megastar might stand across from Cena soon.

Moreover, LA Knight secured a big win on the blue brand, beating Aleister Black and Shinsuke Nakamura, punching his ticket to the traditional 2025 Money in the Bank bout, and becoming the second superstar to qualify after Solo Sikoa. All signs point to Knight getting a big push this summer.

In the realm of possibility, The Megastar could pull off the shocker and win the 2025 MITB, then cash it in on Cena at SummerSlam 2025 during his defense against any challenger, creating a perfect storyline.

The angle proposed above is merely speculation and analysis based on the picture that went viral on the internet from this week’s SmackDown.

WWE veteran predicts former champion would return to confront John Cena at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025

While speaking on SportsKeeda Wrestling’s BroDown, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell expressed that former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes could return at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025, during John Cena’s bout against R-Truth.

The American Nightmare hasn’t been seen in WWE since he lost his title at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. SNME could be the best launching pad for Rhodes’ comeback, where he could resume his feud with Cena.

“I think we’ll see Cody Rhodes tomorrow night. We’ll see him. In Cena’s match,” said Dutch.

It will be interesting to see if WWE has plans to book LA Knight and John Cena in the near future.

