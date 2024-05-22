Has WWE made a huge blunder with a top RAW Superstar? Exploring the ongoing situation

There's a popular saying that rules are meant to be broken, but when it comes to WWE, the company has earned a reputation for contradicting its own set of rules. The Stamford-based promotion recently made a huge blunder with a top RAW Superstar.

The name in question is Shayna Baszler, who was retained by the flagship show during the 2024 Draft. The Queen of Spades made an appearance on the latest edition of NXT, where she is involved in a storyline with Lola Vice. The 43-year-old will battle Vice in an NXT Underground Match at NXT Battleground 2024.

The fact that Baszler is making an appearance on the developmental brand despite being a RAW Superstar is seemingly a huge blunder, as it contradicts the Draft exclusivity. It nullifies the rules of the brand split and also poses a huge question to the 2024 Draft that was conducted with great fervor.

The Stamford-based promotion has failed to wrap up Shayna Baszler's storyline on NXT, which began on Week One of NXT Spring Breakin' 2024. Instead, the company has been adding a new layer to it.

This is arguably a huge blunder, given that The Queen of Spades is now an exclusive part of Monday Night RAW. It remains to be seen how long the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion continues doing double duties on both brands.

Shayna Baszler may feud with a returning WWE Superstar on Monday Night RAW

WWE teased several feuds and rivalries on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, and one of those involves Shayna Baszler. The 43-year-old star might feud with returning superstar Sonya Deville on the red brand, as the company showed a backstage angle between them this week.

Deville approached Baszler and Zoey Stark backstage and desired to have a conversation with them. However, The Queen of Spades disregarded the returning superstar and also denied shaking hands with her despite the latter's polite behavior.

It appears that the Stamford-based promotion has sown the seeds for potential rivalry between the two on Monday Night RAW. The WWE Universe could see the progression of this storyline on the red brand in the coming weeks as it could culminate in a rivalry between Baszler and Deville.