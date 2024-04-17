Has WWE officially done away with male star named in Ronda Rousey's allegations? All we know so far

Ronda Rousey left WWE in October 2023 but recently made some worrying allegations regarding an incident during her run with the company. The Baddest Woman on the Planet accused NXT star Drew Gulak of grabbing the drawstrings of her sweatpants at an event in 2022.

WWE seems to have responded to Ronda Rousey's claims by taking Gulak off TV. He hasn't appeared on NXT since the allegations were made. The 36-year-old was seemingly written off TV on this week's episode of NXT despite still appearing on the company's website.

It was made out that No Quarter Catch Crew had the D'Angelo Family 'take care of' someone for 'the good of the industry.' This is likely Gulak, who suggests that the wrestler from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, could be headed out of the company.

Rousey claimed that she confronted Gulak during the incident in 2022, and he apologized. The NXT star responded to the two-time SmackDown Women's Champion's claims by suggesting he tried to shake her hand.

WWE has a strict policy against such a state of affairs amid former chairman Vince McMahon's ongoing lawsuit. He's been accused of sex trafficking by former employee Jane Grant. Parent company TKO has distanced itself from McMahon, and he reportedly looks to sell all of his shares in the recently established American media conglomerate.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley explains where he feels Ronda Rousey failed to connect with fans

During her first run, Ronda Rousey looked to be on her way to becoming one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. The former UFC star stunned the world in a thrilling tag team match with Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

However, the 37-year-old struggled to get over with fans due to questionable mic skills. Fans gravitated toward Becky Lynch, Shayna Baszler, and Liv Morgan.

Mick Foley spoke highly of Ronda Rousey's time with the Stamford-based company by comparing her to some all-time greats. However, the Hall of Famer suggested they flourished because of their promo abilities.

"I would put Ronda’s rapid progress up there with that of Steve Austin, Kurt Angle and The Rock – the fastest learning curves I’ve personally seen in our business. But each of those giants had one formidable arrow in their quivers that Ronda never quite got the grasp of – the ability to cut a great promo." [H/T Essentially Sports].

Ronda Rousey main-evented WrestleMania 35 with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. She won the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble after making a blockbuster return, but her second run was lackluster.

