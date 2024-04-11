36-year-old star facing possible WWE exit after serious accusations - Reports

A new report has seemingly shed light on Ronda Rousey's claim against Drew Gulak, suggesting that he could possibly part ways with the WWE.

During a recent interview with NewsNation, The Rowdy One claimed that the 36-year-old male star grabbed the drawstring of her sweatpants while backstage at a World Wrestling Entertainment event.

Gulak responded that it was a misunderstanding and noted that he was trying to shake Rousey's hand and accidentally touched the drawstring. The former Cruiserweight Champion apologized to The Baddest Woman on the Planet at the time.

On the latest episode of NXT, fans noticed that Gulak was missing from the No Quarter Catch Crew faction. Not only was he absent from their segment, but his name and photo mysteriously vanished from their entrance video too.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an update on the 36-year-old star's situation. The journalist noted that nothing is official as of now, but Drew Gulak's future with WWE remains uncertain because of The Rowdy One's damaging accusations.

"I asked about that and I was basically told there was nothing official but if you look at it this way, it doesn't look good for him. It is over the Ronda Rousey thing, obviously, where Ronda accused him of pulling her drawstring." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Ronda Rousey discloses major changes to be made in WWE

The former RAW Women's Champion has spoken her mind on the compulsory changes that should be made following Vince McMahon's departure.

Speaking to Steve Bartlett, Ronda Rousey suggested that Bruce Pritchard may still be taking orders from the former CEO. Due to the same, she noted that WWE needs to cut all the cords with Mr. McMahon's associates. She said:

"Steph and Triple H, I think they’re honestly doing their best. But I mean, I think that Vince McMahon just created a fundamentally sick environment, and I think if Ari Emanuel is gonna be able to actually make this multi-billion dollar dysfunctional organization into one that functions, he’s gotta clean out all of Vince’s cronies. He’s gotta completely clean house and remove Vince’s influence completely."

Fans will have to wait and see if Drew Gulak will be fired from World Wrestling Entertainment upon the serious claims from The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

