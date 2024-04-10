Ronda Rousey reveals major changes that must be made in WWE

Ronda Rousey has revealed major changes that need to be made in WWE following Vince McMahon's departure from the company.

Vince McMahon stepped down from the promotion ahead of Royal Rumble 2024 after a disturbing lawsuit by former WWE employee Janel Grant came to light. Rousey competed in her last WWE match at SummerSlam 2023. She lost to Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match to wrap up her tenure with the company.

Speaking on The Diary of a CEO with Steve Bartlett, The Baddest Woman on the Planet took a shot at Vince McMahon and suggested that he was still running the company. She claimed Bruce Prichard is taking orders from the former CEO and the promotion needs to clean out all of McMahon's associates.

"Steph and Triple H, I think they’re honestly doing their best. But I mean, I think that Vince McMahon just created a fundamentally sick environment, and I think if Ari Emanuel is gonna be able to actually make this multi-billion dollar dysfunctional organization into one that functions, he’s gotta clean out all of Vince’s cronies. He’s gotta completely clean house and remove Vince’s influence completely," said Ronda Rousey.

She added that she had never heard Bruce Prichard have a thought of his own and he was always referencing Vince McMahon's opinion.

"No one’s asking me, but that’s just what I experienced when Vince was gone. He was still running the show through people that he’d hired in the past, Bruce Prichard being number one of them. Bruce Prichard, literally I never heard him say a single one of his own opinions. He’d only say, ‘Vince says this, Vince says that. Vince, Vince, Vince.’ So he’s literally just, I called him Vince’s avatar. That’s basically what he is," added Ronda Rousey. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the video below:

WWE star reacts to Ronda Rousey criticizing the company

WWE SmackDown commentator Corey Graves has shared his thoughts on Ronda Rousey bashing the promotion after her exit.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Graves was asked to comment on Rousey's remarks about the company. The current blue brand's commentator stated that he takes everything with a grain of salt and has been in the business for too long to allow things like that to get to him.

"I take everything with a grain of salt. Listen, if you're in this business for any duration, you get used to letting those sorts of things roll off your back. Everybody has a different experience in the WWE or in the wrestling business. Not everybody accomplishes what they set out to accomplish. Some people never expect to love it and fall madly in love with it." [From 02:35 – 02:56]

You can check out the video below:

Ronda Rousey had several memorable moments during her short time in WWE. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former UFC star and if she will ever return to the world of professional wrestling.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you miss Ronda Rousey on WWE television? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion