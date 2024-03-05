Has WWE omitted Andrade's history with the company before his 2024 return? Major RAW blunder leaves fans baffled

At the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble, Andrade made his return to the Stamford-based promotion. Since then, the 34-year-old is yet to compete in a singles match. While it's known that he has signed with RAW, it is still unclear who he will feud against.

However, the ongoing episode of Monday Night RAW is set to change that. On the ongoing episode of the red brand, Andrade will wrestle his first match RAW since returning to WWE. While the WWE Universe is excited about the same, it seems the promotion has omitted the Mexican's previous run with WWE.

During the ongoing episode, WWE played footage of Andrade entering the arena. At the time, the graphic below said the returning superstar was making his RAW debut. The same was later said by Michael Cole. However, that is not the case. If anything, today's match will be the Mexican's return to RAW.

Previously on the red brand, the Mexican had a successful run as United States Champion. Hence, it seems surprising WWE is calling his upcoming match a debut. It will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion rectifies the same.

WWE veteran knew Andrade was leaving AEW for a very long time

At AEW Worlds End, Andrade wrestled Miro in a one-on-one match. While many expected the Mexican to win the match, he ended up losing. But what shocked fans even more was that Tony Khan later announced the former WWE United States Champion's departure from AEW.

However, this news wasn't shocking for wrestling veteran Konnan. During an episode of his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan revealed he had a conversation with Andrade about the latter's future. At the time, Konnan asked the 34-year-old if he would stay in AEW or move to WWE. Detailing the wrestler's answer, Konnan said:

"When I asked him, 'Hey man, are you going to WWE or are you gonna stay in AEW? He kind of told me to read between the lines that he was leaving. So I knew for a very long time that he was leaving, but I didn't wanna say anything," said Konnan. [1:16 - 1:36]

While his return to the Stamford-based promotion has received good reactions, it will be interesting to see how WWE uses him. It will be worth observing if he can lay his hands on a championship in 2024.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!