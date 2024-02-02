Has WWE removed the Universal Championship for good?

Over the years, WWE has made several changes to its programs. While some of them have been received with open arms, the others were subjected to criticism. Recently, fans on Twitter started speculating about the removal of the Universal Championship.

On the social media platform Twitter/X, several people mentioned that the Universal Championship had been removed for good, and Roman Reigns' title will now be referred to as the WWE Championship. This speculation began because LA Knight and Seth Rollins called it such.

However, the truth is that the Universal Championship has not been removed. The official website says it's still a part of the promotion, and Reigns must be referred to as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

However, the question remains: why was it referred to as the WWE Championship? The answer to that could be that it's nothing more than a slip of the tongue.

Apart from that, the Universal Championship is alive, and it seems that will be the case for the years to come.

Otis wants to see Roman Reigns defend his title against massive WWE Superstar at WrestleMania 40

Since the conclusion of WrestleMania 39, fans have been fixated on Cody Rhodes finishing the story at WrestleMania 40. That's why many fans went bonkers when The American Nightmare eliminated CM Punk to win the 2024 Royal Rumble.

However, despite this Rumble win, RAW Superstar Otis mentioned he wants to see Roman Reigns face The Rock instead of Cody Rhodes. During an interview with ComicBook Nation, Otis said that he loved Rhodes. However, the Alpha Academy member added he had to go with The Rock against Roman.

"Well, love Cody. He's the Nightmare. He's American. But I really wanna see that, cuz again that's blood right there in that ring. That's two beautiful solid studs in that ring. So, definitely gonna have to go with Rock and Roman," he said. [From 01:30 to 01:47]

You can check out Otis' interview below:

Many people have mixed opinions about who Roman Reigns should defend his title against at WrestleMania 40. Given Seth Rollins recently asked Cody Rhodes to choose him at WrestleMania 40, it will be interesting to see what The American Nightmare does.

