Has WWE teased a champion vs. champion match for Seth Rollins? Major hint dropped at NXT

Seth Rollins returned to NXT this week to put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line. The Visionary crossed paths with the white and gold brand’s top champion during the show as well. The company might just have planted seeds for a huge match between Rollins and Carmelo Hayes.

Melo and Trick Williams showed up to Seth Rollins locker room at NXT Gold Rush. The NXT Champion told the World Heavyweight Champion he just wanted to pay respect. Melo had his eyes fixated on Rollins’ title until he was told by the champion to snap out of it.

The Drip God also told Carmelo to focus on his match against Baron Corbin for the NXT Championship next Tuesday. The angle could lead to a champion versus champion match between Him and the Visionary somewhere down the line.

Seth Rollins’ interaction with Carmelo Hayes was a callback to the RAW superstar’s interaction with CM Punk a decade ago. Then-WWE Champion Punk showed up during Rollins’ backstage interview to teach him an important lesson.

The two even teamed up together to take on Antonio Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli) and Kassius Ohno (Chris Hero) in a dark match. The match took place at the August 23, 2012, NXT taping from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

Carmelo Hayes saves Seth Rollins on WWE NXT

Rollins put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line in the main event of NXT Gold Rush this week. The 37-year-old took on Bron Breakker in an extremely physical matchup. Breakker dominated most part of the match with his brute strength. Rollins, however, was able to use to experience to defeat the powerhouse.

The Visionary was attacked by his Money in the Bank opponent, Finn Balor, after the match. The leader of The Judgment Day wanted to take out the champion with a coup de grâce but was stopped in his attempt by Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. Balor left the ring allowing the Trick-Melo Gang to attend to Seth Rollins.

WWE Money in the Bank takes place next Saturday, July 1, from the O2 Arena in London.

What’s your take on this story? Let us know in the comments section below!

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes