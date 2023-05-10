Have Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns switched roles? Unbelievable WWE stat proves it!

Brock Lesnar didn’t get the better of Roman Reigns in their rivalry but he does have bragging rights over WWE’s poster boy this year. Both superstars are under part-time contracts but The Beast Incarnate's work rate has been higher in comparison to the long-standing champion.

Twitter user Raion74 pointed out how Brock Lesnar is in his “workhorse phase.” The 10-time world champion has featured in each WWE premium live event in 2023 so far. He will also take part in the Night of Champions to be held on May 27. Roman Reigns has only competed in the first three PLEs this year although he is going to participate in the upcoming event.

Roman Reigns performed on house shows while also headlining premium events last year. Brock Lesnar usually skips weekly shows, his last live event match dating back to March 2022, as he is contracted to a limited amount of appearances. The Beast considered Reigns to be a workhorse but the roles have been reversed this year.

Cody Rhodes accepted Brock Lesnar’s challenge for a match at Night of Champions on RAW this week. Their enticing second singles battle could have a stipulation added to it. Roman's opponent hasn’t been announced although the match is expected to main event the Jeddah PLE.

Brock Lesnar has massive respect for WWE star Roman Reigns

Modern-day WWE fans will remember the Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns saga that started in 2015 and ended in 2022. The two top stars of the men’s division often clashed for the gold. Lesnar initially got the better of The Big Dog but Reigns bounced back in the last few matches.

Roman Reigns started his year-long reign as Undisputed Champion by defeating The Beast Incarnate in April last year. Before the showdown, which has been called the “Greatest WrestleMania Match of all Time”, Lesnar praised Roman’s character during an interview with The New York Post.

“I see a f*cking superstar,” Lesnar said about Reigns. “I see [a] guy who came into his own and is a real threat as [a] person and as a character. … Roman has the It factor, has had it. It’s exciting to me. I get goosebumps just thinking about this match.”

The Tribal Chief defeated Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam 2022, marking an end to their feud. Since then, The Beast has competed against the likes of Bobby Lashley, Omos, and Cody Rhodes.

