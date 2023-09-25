Have Jimmy Uso, The Bloodline and AJ Styles been feuding for over 5 years? Breaking down long-forgotten confrontation

Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa have kept The Bloodline’s legacy alive on WWE SmackDown. In the latest episode of the blue show, the brothers ambushed AJ Styles backstage, managing to get away before John Cena arrived to help The Phenomenal One.

While fans are witnessing a rivalry brewing between The Bloodline and AJ Styles, this isn’t the first time Jimmy and Styles have feuded.

In 2018, WWE conducted two seasons of Mixed Match Challenge, with the first season premiering on January 16, 2018, and the second season on September 18, 2018. During the challenge, AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair (Team Phenomenal Flair) went up against Jimmy and his wife, Naomi (Team Day One Glow).

At one point during the match, Naomi jumped ringside from the top rope, and The Phenomenal One caught her. A riled-up Jimmy Uso put Naomi down from Styles’ grip and accused him of grabbing his wife.

A ringside verbal altercation ensued between them, leaving Uso and Naomi distracted. The Queen took advantage of the situation and wiped out Day One Glow with a jump from the top rope.

Styles and Flair went on to win the match and proceeded to the next round but lost to R-Truth and Carmella in the quarterfinal.

Jimmy Uso has been claiming his position in The Bloodline

It so happens that The Bloodline was supposed to be only Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa, considering The Usos betrayed The Tribal Chief.

However, ever since Jey Uso left SmackDown, his brother has been trying to get back on Roman Reigns’ good books. He claimed that since no one actually asked him to leave The Bloodline, he must still be in it.

Paul Heyman has been trying to control Jimmy Uso’s actions but has failed. It’s unknown if The Wiseman has been given orders by Roman Reigns on how to deal with the Jimmy problem!