Is Jimmy Uso still part of the Bloodline after Jey Uso quit? Know what's going on with Roman Reigns' family

Jimmy Uso was partially responsible for Jey quitting The Bloodline a couple of weeks ago on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Tonight on the blue brand, Paul Heyman explained Jimmy’s status in Roman Reigns’ faction.

Jimmy Uso briefly spoke to Paul Heyman backstage on WWE SmackDown tonight. The Wise Man told him Solo Sikoa wasn’t on this week's show. Uso claimed he was in The Bloodline, but Heyman said he wasn’t until Roman Reigns approved.

Heyman asked Jimmy to take care of AJ Styles, and the Wise Man will handle his business with The Bloodline. He then left him hanging on their signature handshake. While going to his locker room, Heyman stopped to deliver a message to AJ Styles.

The Phenomenal One grabbed Heyman by the throat but was ambushed by Jimmy Uso. The segment ended with Paul Heyman asking his smartphone to “call Roman Reigns.”

For those unaware, Styles and Jimmy are set to fight in the SmackDown main event this week.

Why are Jey and Jimmy Uso on different brands?

The twins had a heated exchange seven days after Jimmy betrayed Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

Jimmy explained his reason for costing Jey the Tribal Combat against Roman Reigns at the August 5 Premium Live Event.

After Jey quit WWE, he was brought over to RAW by Cody Rhodes at Payback 2023. WWE has supposedly put The Usos on different brands to drag the feud between them until WrestleMania 40 next year.

The Biggest Stage of Them All is expected to host the showdown between the twins. Plus, that’s the stage where Roman Reigns is rumored to drop his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes.

