"Haven't seen anybody close to him yet" - Shawn Michaels is the greatest worker of all time, says WWE legend

Shawn Michaels was known for his incredible in-ring abilities. Throughout his career, he shared the ring with numerous legendary stars.

One such star was 16-time world champion and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, The Nature Boy praised his former on-screen rival.

Flair claimed that Michaels was the greatest worker he had ever seen step foot inside the squared circle. Flair also praised Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Undertaker.

"They kept asking me yesterday about the Mount Rushmore, and I had one final interview for the documentary. If you're really looking at wrestling for what it really has been in the last 50 years, the two biggest stars are Hulk and Steve. Rock was a huge star but he didn't stay as long, okay? The best gimmick, the most talked about gimmick in the history of the business is The Undertaker, okay? And the greatest worker of all time in my estimation, and I haven't seen anybody close to him yet, is Shawn Michaels." said Ric Flair. [27:30 - 28:15]

Jack Doan claimed that Shawn Michaels was the toughest superstar to work with

Former WWE referee and company veteran Jack Doan recently claimed that Shawn Michaels was the most difficult superstar he has ever worked alongside.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted previously, Doan claimed that Michaels was a "jerk" back in the day. He briefly spoke about The Heartbreak Kid's personal issues, saying:

"The most difficult, I would say, Shawn Michaels. In two forms, one when he was going through his days, which he is very open about. You know, he was a jerk and going through the times with his addiction and all that. He was very tough to work with in the ring."

Michaels is currently working backstage for WWE NXT and has done a solid job since retiring from his in-ring duties.

