HBK vs Taker once more? Speculating what The Undertaker's NXT appearance may lead to

Many fans expect to see The Undertaker participate in this week's NXT episode, where he could meet his former rival, Shawn Michaels. Both legends have buried the hatchet, but they could do something in the upcoming developmental show as a small remembrance.

On the September 30, 2019, episode of Monday Night RAW, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair met during a Miz TV segment, and both legends teased about getting physical. The Hall of Famers backtracked on their actions and instead announced that a 5-on-5 tag team match would take place at that year's Crown Jewel. During the Saudi Arabia event, Team Hogan defeated Team Flair. Interestingly, another version of this could be seen during The Undertaker's NXT appearance.

During Ric and Hulk's appearance, the latter said they were no longer in the right state to compete one-on-one. However, they wanted to add another page to their legacy, so they created Team Hogan vs. Team Ric.

The Deadman vs. HBK is one of the most intense and emotional feuds in wrestling history. During the former's appearance, Michaels could welcome him to the brand. They would reminisce about their past and even tease fans about getting physical as well. However, they could later decide that instead of showing who is the best superstar, it will be about their new roles and about who is the best teacher.

Which WWE legends teased The Undertaker's NXT appearance?

Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXV and WrestleMania XXVI

Although the tease at the end of NXT's promotional video for this week convinced fans that The Deadman is slated to appear, there is still no confirmation about it. However, his fellow superstars have dropped hints about it.

During the Fastlane post-show press conference, Triple H discussed the upcoming episode and mentioned the gong, similar to The Undertaker's entrance song, at the end of the promotional package. John Cena, confirmed for tonight's episode, posted a photo of The Deadman just moments before the show airs.

Which main roster stars are confirmed for tonight's WWE NXT episode?

As mentioned above, John Cena will be present tonight to be on Carmelo Hayes' corner as the latter goes against Bron Breakker. On the other hand, the latter will have Paul Heyman on his. Asuka will battle against Roxanne Perez, and Cody Rhodes will also be present to deliver a major announcement.

It remains to be seen if fans will finally see The Undertaker again after months away from WWE programming.