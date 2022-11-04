"He came to play" - Paul Heyman praises top star's recent match against Former WWE Champion

Legendary WWE manager Paul Heyman recently commended the efforts made by Logan Paul in his match against The Miz.

The social media star had his first-ever WWE one-on-one match at SummerSlam in Nashville this past July against the Awesome One. With very little experience in the ring, Logan proved that he is more than capable of hanging with the company's best stars.

Speaking with Corey Graves on After The Bell, Heyman said that the 27-year-old's desire to be the most talked about match of the night aided the overall quality of his performance.

"Look at his match with The Miz, he came to play this wasn’t just a matter of someone saying ok what can I get away with doing. This was someone who wanted to put on a show, this is someone who wanted his match judged against all other matches on the show and the show was SummerSlam, so it was a pretty damn big event and he was competitive. Competitive with everyone else on the show trying to have the best match of the night, trying to entertain the audience more than any of the featured attractions." [37:30 - 38:07]

Logan Paul is set for his biggest test ever tomorrow night as he will face off against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

WWE Hall of Famer thinks Paul Heyman's mic work is award-worthy

As somebody who has been working in wrestling for over 30 years, the iconic manager knows everything there is to know about the business.

During a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry praised Paul Heyman for his recent work with Roman Reigns, which has elevated the character of The Tribal Chief to new heights.

"Paul Heyman, from the beginning, when he decided to take up Roman Reigns after leaving Brock Lesnar and the whole confliction, 'Okay I'm gonna go back with Brock. I'm gonna go where the title is.' Paul Heyman with his ability to grovel and beg and put himself in a spot of servitude to Roman Reigns is Emmy-worthy. The performance that he puts on every week, it is awe-inspiring when it comes to handling a microphone." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Since being in WWE, Heyman has represented some of the company's most iconic performers, from stars like Brock Lesnar, The Big Show, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk.

Will Paul Heyman get involved in Roman Reigns' match against Logan Paul this Saturday? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

