"He can kiss my a**" - Sami Callihan on Jim Cornette (Exclusive)

Sami Callihan and Jim Cornette have not seen eye to eye

On Episode 14 of Dropkick DiSKussions, I had the pleasure of chatting with Impact Wrestling’s Sami Callihan about Impact Wrestling, ICW and his rivalry with Tessa Blanchard - but one thing I had to ask about was what The Draw thought of Jim Cornette's slightly unpleasant comments about him as of late.

Callihan and Cornette have been engaged in a nasty war of words for much of this year, with The Draw spitting water in Cornette's face at MLW Fusion before his Loser Leaves Town Match, stating the reason for this was regarding comments Cornette made about Sonny Kiss on his YouTube channel when reviewing AEW's Double or Nothing.

Cornette has also taken aim at Callihan on several occasions via his YouTube channel and his Twitter account, going so far as to referring to Callihan as "garbage wrestling" - before taking aim at Impact Wrestling today, too, for their booking of Joey Ryan.

One man who has had some unkind and pretty unsavory words about yourself is certain Jim Cornette. Do you have any response to his comments about The Draw?

How about we not talk about Jim Cornette? Because that is how we keep him relevant.

He knows what he's doing. He tries to book his wagon to whoever the most relevant professional wrestlers are at the time so, at the end of the day, Jim Cornette can just kiss my ass.

Very smart worker but he can kiss my ass, and how about we don't talk about him?

