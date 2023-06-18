"He was a good lover" - When Triple H got mad at ex-WWE star for revealing their intimate details

Before dating Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H was in a romantic relationship with Hall of Famer Chyna. The Ninth Wonder of the World and The Game kicked off their relationship in the mid-1990s. Their romance lasted several years before they split, after which Triple H got into a relationship with The Billion Dollar Princess.

While dating Triple H, Chyna appeared on an episode of The Howard Stern Show, during which she discussed her intimate relationship with The Game. In a video the former Women's Champion shot years later, she disclosed that Triple H called her after the show and was so mad at her.

"I remember when like Howard Stern asked me if we did it in the b*** and I said yes and Hunter calling me and like being like so so freaking mad at me. I was like, 'yeah, we did it in the b***' Hey, sexy sexy sexy. He was a very good lover," she said. [From 00:52 to 01:17]

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon tied the knot in 2003. Unfortunately, Chyna tragically passed away in 2016 at the age of 45.

What was WWE's Triple H's reaction to Stephanie McMahon revealing their intimate details?

Like Chyna, Stephanie McMahon appeared on an episode of The Howard Stern Show nearly two decades ago. The Billion Dollar Princess also discussed her intimate relationship with The Game.

During an MSN chat in November 2002, a fan asked McMahon about her husband's reaction to her speaking about their love life with Howard Stern. The Billion Dollar Princess stated that the current WWE Chief Content Officer was supportive.

"Usually Triple H is very supportive," she said.

