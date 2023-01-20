"He hated him" – When a legend accused Triple H of trying to ruin his rival's WWE career

WWE icons Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Triple H seemingly have a good relationship these days. In 2020, The Great One even appeared on The Bump to send a special message to his former opponent on his 25-year WWE anniversary.

Back in the Attitude Era, the relationship between the two was apparently very different. According to two-time Hall of Famer Bret Hart, Triple H "hated" his co-worker and "wanted to ruin" his career.

In 2021, The Hitman said on the 81 Podcast that The Game pitched an idea that would have resulted in his rival losing the Intercontinental Championship:

"When I did the big interview about America, the next week's taping, I wrestled The Rock and they wanted me to beat him," Hart said. "Triple H did. He wanted me to beat Dwayne and win the Intercontinental Title. I refused. 'What do I need the Intercontinental title for?' (…) I remember Triple H was sick about it because he had a thing for Dwayne and wanted to ruin him. He hated him." (H/T Fightful)

ProWrestlingMoments @Pro__Moments On Raw in 1997, Bret Hart and Rocky Maivia wrestled for the first and only time for Rock's Intercontinental title. http://t.co/25syQsQm7v On Raw in 1997, Bret Hart and Rocky Maivia wrestled for the first and only time for Rock's Intercontinental title. http://t.co/25syQsQm7v

The Rock's match with Bret Hart ended in a disqualification on the March 31, 1997, episode of RAW. The following month, he eventually lost the Intercontinental Championship to Owen Hart after a 73-day reign.

Bret Hart claimed Triple H used to mock The Rock in WWE

Vince McMahon booked The Rock and Triple H as two of the company's emerging main-eventers in the mid-to-late 1990s.

Hart recalled how Triple H's D-Generation X stablemate Shawn Michaels also tried to sabotage The Rock's early days as a wrestler:

"Triple H, and maybe even Shawn, were pretty ruthless. If someone was tied to me or connected to me, they would try to ruin them. Even Dwayne Johnson. They really tried to crack him and bust his chops. I remember telling Dwayne all the time, 'Don't listen to these guys. You're a really good talent and you don't need these guys.'"

More than two decades on, Triple H seemingly has no problem with The Rock. In 2022, WWE's Chief Content Officer revealed that he was open to booking his former on-screen rival for a match at WrestleMania 39.

