"He literally stared at his freaking w**ner" - Wrestling veteran calls out Mustafa Ali for trying to get over his 'tiny b**ls' promo on RAW (Exclusive)

Mustafa Ali was in action against The Miz on this week's Monday Night RAW. He confronted the former WWE Champion shortly after his segment with Roman Reigns.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo expressed his displeasure towards the backstage segment featuring Ali and The Miz.

Russo called out Ali for staring at Miz's w**ner and delivering the 'Miz you got tiny b**ls' catchphrase.

"Ali looks at Miz's w**ner and I'm like, 'What are we doing here guys?' He literally stared at his freaking w**ner, so he could get over the, 'You got little b**ls'. Bro, let's be honest with you and me, all the gals and guys out there, listening to this show. How in god's name can you look at a guy in pants and know whether he's got big b**ls or small b**ls?" said Russo.

Additionally, Russo took further digs at Ali concerning the same subject.

"Like, seriously, Ali is looking at his cr**ch. He is wearing wrestling gear, how do you know the size of the guy's b**ls bro? You got X-Ray vision or something?" added Russo. [39:20 – 40:30]

Mustafa Ali recently sent a warning to Seth Rollins amid their ongoing feud

Mustafa Ali and Seth Rollins have been feuding with each other for weeks. Rollins recently captured the WWE United States Championship after beating Bobby Lashley.

After defending the title against Matt Riddle, he shifted focus towards Ali. Speaking previously on an episode of RAW Talk, the 36-year-old said:

"Honestly no, I don’t see the day when I Mustafa Ali become the United States Champion. I mean ask yourself, how can I become Champion? How can I become the champion when Seth Rollins keep running from me every time he see’s me. Seth can’t help but run away from me and I promise you, Seth is gunna get tired of running from me before I get tired of chasing him. I am the problem that Seth Rollins cannot solve," said Ali.

Rollins and Ali won't be facing each other at Crown Jewel this weekend. It remains to be seen when they finally cross paths in a WWE ring.

