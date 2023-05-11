"He literally was on the streets" – Vince Russo on the WWE legend who lived in cars aged 13 (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently recalled how Ken Shamrock had a difficult upbringing before becoming a famous name in combat sports.

Shamrock was kicked out of his home by his stepfather at the age of 13. Despite his early struggles in life, The World's Most Dangerous Man went on to forge successful careers in both mixed martial arts and sports entertainment.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo discussed Shamrock's in-ring intensity and real-life circumstances before making it to WWE:

"He was living in cars at 13, 14 years old. He got handed off from foster home to foster home. That was his upbringing. He literally was on the streets. That's why for him this was survival, bro." [From 13:20 – 13:39]

Vince Russo recalls Ken Shamrock's WWE chair shot incident

On March 17, 1998, The Rock swung a steel chair into Ken Shamrock's face with full force during an episode of RAW. The Great One was reluctant to go ahead with the risky spot, but Shamrock convinced him it would be okay.

Vince Russo, a WWE writer at the time of the incident, recently rewatched the brutal moment:

"I was just watching an episode of the Attitude Era and it's about two weeks before WrestleMania [14]. Shamrock's got the ankle lock on somebody, I don't remember who it was. Bro, The Rock, with the chair, straight away as hard as he could, and Shamrock immediately started bleeding from his temple, and I was like, 'Oh my God.'" [From 14:27 – 14:57]

Russo also gave his thoughts on another Attitude Era star, Steve Blackman. Like Shamrock, Blackman was widely viewed as one of the toughest wrestlers of his generation.

