"Veins would come popping out of his neck" – Vince Russo on WWE Attitude Era star's intensity (Exclusive)

Vince Russo worked with dozens of high-profile names during his spell as WWE's head writer, including Ken Shamrock. The former creative team member recently gave his thoughts on the MMA legend's believability and charisma as a wrestler.

Shamrock joined WWE in 1997 after making a name for himself in the UFC. The World's Most Dangerous Man spent two years in WWE, during which time he won the Intercontinental Championship and 1998 King of the Ring tournament.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo only had good things to say about Shamrock's credibility as one of wrestling's top tough guys:

"Nobody was more believable than Ken Shamrock. He was just so freaking believable, bro (…) Nothing ever looked fake. Nothing. And then the intensity he had with every promo. I'm talking about the veins would come popping out of his neck. He would turn red. Oh my gosh, bro, this guy was so intense and so believable." [1:51 – 2:28]

Watch the video above to hear Vince Russo explain what happened when The Big Show made fun of Shamrock backstage in WWE's catering area.

Vince Russo on Ken Shamrock's "phenomenal" grasp of wrestling

Before joining WWE, Ken Shamrock made his wrestling debut for the Atlantic Coast Wrestling (ACW) promotion in North Carolina. He also wrestled in Japan for the Universal Wrestling Federation (UWF) and Pro Wrestling Fujiwara Gumi (PWFG).

Although Shamrock had wrestling experience prior to signing with WWE, Vince Russo was still impressed with how quickly he transitioned from MMA to sports entertainment:

"I know he dabbled in wrestling a little bit, then he went to UFC, then he came to the WWE. Bro, that guy picked up wrestling like that [clicks fingers]. I never saw anybody come from the UFC and pick it up as quickly and as good as he did. He was phenomenal, bro." [2:29 – 2:48]

Shamrock is already a member of the UFC Hall of Fame (2003) and IMPACT Hall of Fame (2020). He has never been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Do you have any favorite Ken Shamrock moments? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes