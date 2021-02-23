"He pulled the trigger at the absolute perfect time" - Samoa Joe on The Miz's WWE Elimination Chamber cash-in [Exclusive]

Last night at WWE Elimination Chamber, The Miz shocked the world when he cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Drew McIntyre to become WWE Champion for the second time. Samoa Joe was at ringside in the broadcast booth and thought The Miz nailed his cash in.

Joe sat down with Sportkeeda's own Rick Ucchino today to talk about all things WWE. When the conclusion of last night's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view came up, Joe admitted he was surprised that The Miz pulled the trigger when he did.

"Well, I thought that Miz wouldn't pull the trigger, but I thought it was just because of apprehension. But, you know, like I said last night, The Miz went out; he pulled the trigger at the absolute perfect time. You know that the champ was down in very, very bad shape after a grueling Elimination Chamber match. You know The Miz, It's a wonderful thing when you see somebody use the Money in the Bank contract to its absolute full effectiveness, and Miz managed to nail it."

My full conversation with @SamoaJoe for @SKWrestling_ is now available! #WWERAW



- His new series Grit and Glory debuts this week

- #EliminationChamber fallout

- Plus an update on his in-ring career https://t.co/AdQtdz7XRn — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) February 22, 2021

Samoa Joe says what to expect from WWE RAW tonight

With the fallout of Elimination Chamber looming over WWE RAW tonight, Joe is excited about tonight's show. The Miz becoming WWE Champion last night really shook things up on the road to WrestleMania.

"Yeah, and I mean, right now, I'm walking into a RAW, which I know is going to be chaotic, you know, extravaganza. Just because the whole landscape for WrestleMania has changed so drastically. I'm anxious to see what the fallout from tonight will be."

