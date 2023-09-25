"He's so hot" - When female ex-WWE stars met Roman Reigns for the first time 10 years ago

Roman Reigns has a well-maintained physique, dresses well, and has established himself as an alpha in the locker room. He has always been a man with sharp features, and it didn’t go unnoticed.

A decade ago, former WWE Superstar Eva Marie was a part of the show ‘Total Divas.’ This show gave the audience an insight into the lives of female WWE Superstars and ran for nine seasons between 2013 and 2019.

One such episode of Season One starred Eva Marie, Jo-Jo, and Roman Reigns. Eva Marie and Jo-Jo introduced themselves to The Tribal Chief at the gym. The duo went back to the treadmill, and Eva Marie claimed:

“He is the reason why we wear bronzer. He’s so hot.”

Expand Tweet

This isn’t the first time a former WWE Superstar acknowledged The Tribal Chief’s striking features. Former multi-time champion Mercedes Moné Varnado (f.k.a. Sasha Banks) had claimed Reigns is “totally HOT” on social media!

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE TV

The last time the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was put on the line was at SummerSlam 2023 at Main Event Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief emerged victorious after Jimmy Uso interfered.

The current champion was present on the following episode of SmackDown, and has been absent since.

As per reports, The Tribal Chief is scheduled to return to WWE TV shortly after Fastlane 2023. This will mark the second premium live event after Payback 2023, where WWE’s top champion is not present.

Considering Fastlane is scheduled for October 7, 2023, The Tribal Chief can make his return on the following episode of SmackDown (October 13, 2023).

In his absence, The Rock returned to WWE and revealed that he’s open for a match against the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 40. However, WWE will need time to build the creative direction for the high-profile dream match.