Heartfelt backstage video of John Cena's WWE return [Watch]

John Cena

WWE legend John Cena recently made his return to the company on SmackDown Live, and cut a promo about how he was taking a backseat this year and won't be a part of WrestleMania 36.

Moments later, The Fiend appeared on the ramp and challenged Cena to a match at The Show of Shows, by pointing at the sign that was hanging by the rafters. Cena accepted the challenge and the match is now set for WrestleMania.

WWE has now posted a behind-the-scenes video of Cena's return on the Blue brand. As can be seen in the clip below, Cena comes out before the show and just takes it all in for a while.

The former World Champion then has a short chat with The Miz and John Morrison. Cena is then shown recording an interview with Corey Graves for his "After The Bell" podcast. The final moments of the clip show Cena gearing up to go out in front of a roaring crowd.

Behind the scenes footage of Cena's return:

Cena, a 16-time World Champion, is one of the most decorated Superstars in the history of this business, and is now a major mainstream name, thanks to his Hollywood career. Over the past few years, Cena hasn't been a regular in WWE and is focusing on his movie career.

A polarizing figure for the better part of his WWE career, Cena received loud cheers while delivering his return promo, and fans seem to be genuinely excited to see him take on The Fiend at WrestleMania 36.