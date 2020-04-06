Heath Slater reacts to Drew McIntyre winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36

Slater and McIntyre aren't strangers to each other.

Both Superstars were a part of 3MB during McIntyre's previous WWE run.

McIntyre's former 3MB partner Heath Slater had something to say

Drew McIntyre had been waiting for tonight for a long time. The Scottish Psychopath took on Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 36 and defeated The Beast Incarnate to become the new WWE Champion. It took four thunderous Claymore Kicks to put Lesnar down, but McIntyre managed to tame The Beast and realize his lifelong dream.

Wishes began pouring in right away, but one stood out among the crowd of fellow wrestlers and members of the WWE Universe. Heath Slater, who was once McIntyre's associate in 3MB, posted a tweet congratulating him on his huge victory over Lesnar. He finished off the tweet by referencing the now-defunct faction. Check out the tweet below:

McIntyre was brought up on SmackDown in 2009, with Mr. McMahon himself dubbing him as The Chosen One. Things went awry quickly though, and McIntyre turned into an enhancement talent by mid-2012. He was paired with Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater, and the trio called themselves the Three Man Band or 3MB. They were regularly featured on WWE's lower card for the next two years before McIntyre left WWE to improve himself.

He did incredibly well in the indies and later made his debut in Impact Wrestling. He won the Impact World Championship on one occasion and soon made his WWE return in 2017. After a successful stint in NXT, which also included an NXT title reign, McIntyre was promoted to the main roster. He wrestled Roman Reigns in a marquee match at WrestleMania 35, in a losing effort. WWE finally gave him a chance to shine on the big stage at the 2020 Royal Rumble PPV, where he not only eliminated Brock Lesnar but went on to throw out Roman Reigns to win the whole thing.

Tonight was an incredibly special night for McIntyre, as he defeated one of the most dominant Superstars in the history of WWE. A few years ago, during 3MB's stint on the main roster, Brock Lesnar had come out on an episode of RAW and destroyed the trio with ease. He didn't lose a sweat while disposing of Drew McIntyre at the time, but things were quite different tonight.

Although McIntyre isn't a fan of his 3MB run, he has nothing but respect for his former teammates. Sky's the limit for The Scottish Psychopath, and it would be nothing short of intriguing to find out who steps up to him as we move forward.