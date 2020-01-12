Heavyweight Champion vows to 'take down' Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36

Brock Lesnar is the WWE Champion

While the WWE Universe continues to speculate about what plans WWE could have for Tyson Fury at WrestleMania 36, the man himself has reiterated that he intends to defeat Brock Lesnar in a marquee match in Tampa, Florida on April 5.

The Lineal Heavyweight Champion boxer is currently in training ahead of his fight against Deontay Wilder on February 22, but various reports have suggested that he could compete in his second WWE match – following his countout win over Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel – at this year’s ‘Mania.

Speaking at a meet and greet at Capetillo & TM Boxing Gym in Las Vegas, the 31-year-old said he is still planning to face the WWE Champion after his fight with Wilder.

“Yeah, it was fantastic [Crown Jewel match]. It was one of the biggest experiences, best experiences I’ve had. Lifelong WWE fan. To go out there in front of eighty, ninety thousand people in Saudi Arabia and knock out Braun Strowman, that was a fantastic experience. And after I beat Deontay Wilder, I’m going to take down Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.”

Fury responded with a confident nod when asked if that really is his plan after the Wilder fight.

Tyson Fury at WrestleMania 36

Alternatively, if Tyson Fury does not face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue said recently that WWE could possibly look at teaming him up with Braun Strowman at the event.

Following their match at Crown Jewel, Fury and Strowman seemingly confirmed that they are now on the same page after they joined forces to take out The B-Team on an episode of SmackDown in Manchester, England.

Colohue speculated that Fury and Strowman could face another team from SmackDown, with King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler (and/or Robert Roode) possible opponents.

As for Lesnar, his next match is scheduled to be the 2020 Royal Rumble, where he will enter from the No.1 position, despite being the WWE Champion.