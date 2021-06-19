Hell in a Cell 2021 - 3 Stunning heel turns and 2 face turns that WWE could book

Hell in a Cell 2021 unfortunately does not seem like a highly anticipated pay-per-view. Perhaps the most exciting match that was supposed to happen on the card - Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio - was pulled at the last minute. It happened on WWE SmackDown and it delivered. But as a result, Hell in a Cell 2021 seems pretty weak and lackluster.

The quickest fix for such a situation happens to be heel and face turns. Throw in a few surprises and fans will forget that coming into the Hell in a Cell 2021 pay-per-view, the card wasn't all that strong. But who are the stars who could tap into their dark side and who are the stars who could discover their inherent goodness?

We have listed a few possibilities in this article and invite you to chime in with your thoughts in the comments. Do you think that Hell in a Cell 2021 should be the site for these turns or a bigger state like SummerSlam?

#3 Kofi Kingston turns heel at Hell in a Cell 2021 in an unbelievable twist

This was the best RAW Talk ending ever. You don't just cut off The New Day @TrueKofi @AustinCreedWins #RAWTalk pic.twitter.com/3XWziHRhzW — DRADA LEE (@2Sweet4Lyfe) May 18, 2021

Let's start with the obvious one first. MVP has been poisoning Kofi Kingston's mind with his own twisted agenda. Could it be Kofi Kingston who costs Drew McIntyre the WWE Championship match at Hell in a Cell 2021 this weekend?

If Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley is to happen at SummerSlam, it is likely that the WWE Champion will retain his Championship at Hell in a Cell 2021 against Drew McIntyre. But where does that leave the challenger? Whom will he face next?

A feud between Kofi Kingston and Drew McIntyre away from the WWE Championship could be absolute money! Especially judging from the match they had on RAW.

