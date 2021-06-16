20 all-time great WWE SummerSlam matches

SummerSlam is considered to be one of WWE's biggest events of the year, after WrestleMania. The event has a long history and has seen some of the most important matches of all time take place.

As a result, there are some unforgettable matchups that took place in WWE's "biggest party of the summer" over the years. Some of these matches helped build a superstar to another level and displayed their potential in front of an enormous audience.

At other times, SummerSlam has seen some of the greatest matches ever take place as legends put everything on the line to make their moments memorable.

The following are some of the all-time great SummerSlam matches which can be watched again and again without them getting old.

#20 Finn Balor vs Seth Rollins – SummerSlam 2016

Finn Balor’s match against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2016 should have been the start of a new era for RAW. Unfortunately, it was not meant to be. Despite the shadow that hung over the match in the aftermath of the pay-per-view, the bout itself was one of the best ever at SummerSlam.

Finn Balor made his way out as The Demon King. It was the final of the inaugural tournament to determine the new WWE Universal Champion. Balor had defeated Roman Reigns to get there and he was going to become champion one way or the other. He faced Seth Rollins, who was determined to become the first-ever Universal Champion, and the two wrestlers put on one of the most exciting and fast-paced bouts of the night.

In the end, Finn Balor connected with the Coup de Grace and he became the first-ever Universal Champion.

He would not be able to hold it for even a week.

The next day, it was revealed that during the match Finn Balor had sustained a shoulder injury at SummerSlam. He was forced to vacate the title and take time away from the company. When he returned, he would never receive the same push on the main roster that allowed him to win the title in the first place.

