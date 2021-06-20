Hell in a Cell 2021: 3 WWE Superstars who desperately need to win at the pay-per-view (and the reason why)

Despite last-minute changes to Hell in a Cell match card, the pay-per-view is shaping up to be quite an interesting one. Several top WWE superstars are looking forward to the big stage and victory here can work wonders for their runs on RAW and SmackDown. That said, some of the names need a win more than their counterparts.

This article will discuss three WWE Superstars who can’t afford to lose at Hell in a Cell 2021. Let’s dig right in.

#3 Alexa Bliss (for a convincing comeback at Hell in a Cell 2021)

Alexa Bliss's current gimmick needs a credible win

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss’s role was limited to that of a backup trickster until recently. But now, she is enjoying undivided attention on RAW. Interestingly, her first target was Shayna Baszler. Their feud kickstarted when Baszler began losing crucial matches due to Bliss’ interference. After weeks of confusing altercations, Bliss is scheduled to face her at Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Bliss returned to in-ring action on RAW’s go-home show before Hell in a Cell 2021 and impressed viewers with her improved set of maneuvers. She picked up an excellent win over Nia Jax and hypnotized Reginald during this match. Bliss might be planning to use him in her match against Baszler. True to her gimmick, she is two steps ahead of her opponent.

Hence, she must bring the best out of those mind games by winning her first big pay-per-view match in almost a year. Bliss has to face a brutal opponent at Hell in a Cell.

A convincing victory over the former tag team champion will help establish her as a considerable threat on RAW Women’s division. Bliss has been away from the squared circle for a long time. She should be involved in a few good matches before being pushed into the championship picture.

#2 Cesaro (to end feud with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell 2021)

Cesaro took Seth Rollins by surprise

Cesaro returned to WWE Smackdown last week to lay out a surprise attack on Seth Rollins. The Swiss Cyborg returned with a vengeance and made the Messiah pay for viciously assaulting him weeks ago. Following that, it was confirmed that both superstars would lock horns in a Single’s match at Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

See you on Sunday #hiac tip the drip pic.twitter.com/2y2YgBRVUy — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) June 19, 2021

Rollins and Cesaro have been involved in an intense rivalry for months. Cesaro blames Rollins for obstructing his path to the Universal Championship and wants to cement himself as a permanent threat in the title picture.

He has received a promising push on SmackDown in recent months. It would be a mistake to have him lose at a big stage after all this build-up. Cesaro should win his match at Hell in a Cell and end his feud with Rollins for good.

Both these Superstars are close friends in real life, and that helps their chemistry inside the ring. They delivered a great match at WrestleMania 37. Cesaro and Rollins will look to deliver better performances, which will help their respective ranks on the SmackDown roster.

#1 Kevin Owens (to revive old storyline at Hell in a Cell 2021)

This match looks promising ahead of Hell in a Cell

Kevin Owens needs to win his match against Sami Zayn at Hell in a Cell. However, it shouldn’t be a clean finish. One way or the other, several heels on SmackDown have managed to pin Kevin Owens on SmackDown over the last few weeks. While he deserves a lot of credit for putting over newer superstars, he needs a win on Sunday night to remind the WWE Universe about his dominant self.

However, the creative should ensure that the finish is unclean. Owens will remain a babyface despite an unclean win, but it will make up for his recent losses. At the same time, it will finally help continue Zayn’s conspiracy storyline.

If any two superstars in WWE can deliver epic segments based on this concept, it's Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. They have been brilliant every time they have worked together. They can be electric together, and SmackDown would want that for when the crowd comes back.

In one of Zayn’s matches, WWE teased that there might be some truth to his conspiracy claims. It could account for a captivating long-term storyline. Even if creative want to drop that angle, they should still let Zayn remain involved with Owens.

Otherwise, he will be pushed to the sidelines in no time. A good match at Hell in a Cell coupled with a good twist is enough to keep the fans invested in this angle. Hopefully, we will see Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn’s rivalry come to a deserved end. It is safe to say that despite three promising title bouts scheduled for Hell in a Cell, this match could steal the show.

Who would you like to see win at Hell in a Cell, leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Head over to SK Wrestling Youtube for exclusive Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre's interviews now.

Edited by Daniel Wood